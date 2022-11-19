Girl saves the day, snatches pistol from robbers in Gujranwala

19 November,2022 03:14 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - A girl thwarted the robbery attempt by snatching the pistol from dacoits in Gujranwala on Saturday.

According to details, a university student Bisma Shahid was standing at the bus stop with her mother when two bandits tried to snatch their purse in the Gulshan Colony GT Road area.

Bisma stood against the robbers and succeeded in snatching the pistol, while people also gathered to help the girl and her mother.

Later, the robbers were handed over to the Cantt police and a case was also registered against them.

