CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Karachi

Crime Crime CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Karachi

CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Karachi

15 November,2022 03:33 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An alleged terrorist of a banned organization was arrested from Korangi Industrial Area in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the details, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint operation with a sensitive institution raided the Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi, in which the alleged terrorist of banned organization Rustam Ali was arrested.

According to CTD officials, the arrested terrorist is the mastermind of the banned SRA and has been involved in murders, attempted murders and blasts on railway tracks.

Officials added that eight cases have been registered against the suspect in Karachi and within Sindh.

In addition, the arrested suspect Rustam Ali also used to supply arms and ammunition to other associates.

