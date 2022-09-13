Teenager shot dead over 'personal enmity' in Karachi

Crime Crime Teenager shot dead over 'personal enmity' in Karachi

Teenager shot dead over 'personal enmity' in Karachi

13 September,2022 05:07 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A teenager was shot dead by unknown suspects on Gulistan e Johar Dalmia Road in Karachi on Tuesday over personal enmity.



According to the police, the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Momin, who was shot dead in the early morning on Dalmia Road, adding that a bullet was shot in the neck from a very close range.



The murder does not seem to be a robbery incident, while it seems that he was killed over personal enmity. The investigation is ongoing as to where the deceased young man was shot and killed, the police added.