Accused of 10 years old girl's murder arrested

06 September,2022 09:49 am

LAHORE (Online) - The police have arrested the accused allegedly involved in the murder of 10 years old girl Maria in the area of Manawan at Lahore.

Investigation police arrested the major accused Aslam who is involved in this incident. Ali Raza owner of swimming pool is already in the custody of investigation police from the very first day.

SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar has said the case will be brought to logical end in the light of medical and forensic reports.