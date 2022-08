Retd ASI killed over property dispute in Chichawatni

28 August,2022 12:53 pm

CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) - A retired police officer was killed over property dispute in Chichawatni, city in the Sahiwal District of Punjab.

According to details, nephews shot their uncle over the matter of property dispute in the neighborhood of village 112 in Tehsil Chichawatni of Sahiwal district.

The victim was identified as retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukhtar Ahmed.