Groom's family robbed few hours before wedding in Sheikhupura

Groom's family robbed few hours before wedding in Sheikhupura

25 August,2022 03:15 pm

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – A groom and his family became victims of a robbery just a few hours before the wedding ceremony in Sheikhupura.

According to details, two robbers escaped after snatching lakhs of rupees and jewelry from the British resident family.

After the incident, the victim family while protesting by blocking the Sargodha road said that it has been two hours since the incident happened to them and the police have not arrived yet.

