Explosion caused by illegally brought grenade in police HQ Karachi: report

Crime Crime Explosion caused by illegally brought grenade in police HQ Karachi: report

Explosion caused by illegally brought grenade in police HQ Karachi: report

24 August,2022 09:56 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Investigation team revealed that the explosion was caused by an illegally brought grenade in explosion incident in the Garden Police Headquarters in Karachi.

The investigation team’s report stated that the grenade that exploded was not anyone’s property. In this regard, the team further recorded the statements of eleven police officers including Sub-Inspector Saeed.

It is said in the report that the explosion occurred while setting the detonator. The process of counting the arms and ammunition was going on. During the counting, two grenades were found in a box which had no record.

