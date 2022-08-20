Shopkeeper kills rickshaw driver by sprinkling petrol on him in Faisalabad
FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - During the dispute over low LPG filling, the shopkeeper on Saturday sprinkled petrol on the rickshaw driver and set him on fire.
According to details, no one came to rescue and help the burning person, so the younger son drove the rickshaw himself and took the burnt father to the Allied Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver’s son said that the father had gone to shop for the LPG filling. The shopkeeper poured more gas, which led to an argument. Later, when the father went to pay for the gas, the shopkeeper set fire to a bottle full of petrol and threw it at the father, which burnt him.
The father of the deceased rickshaw driver has also appealed to punish the accused. He said that a great injustice has been done to his son.