Milk-carrying vehicle crushes traffic official in Lahore

19 August,2022 01:26 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A traffic official was crushed by a milk-carrying vehicle near Shimla Pahari Chowk in Lahore on Friday.

According to the details, the tragic incident took place when traffic assistant Mahmood Ahmed tried to stop the over speeding vehicle in Shimla Pahari Chowk area of Lahore, but the driver instead of stopping the milk-carrying vehicle, ran over the traffic assistant who died on the spot.

The martyred traffic assistant Mahmood Ahmed belonged to Shahdara area of Lahore. The Garhi Shahu police has arrested the accused while the vehicle was also seized.

CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi reached Shimla Pahari Chowk Immediately after the tragic accident. The SP City briefed CTO Lahore about the sad incident.

