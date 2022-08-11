ANF arrests two, seizes narcotics filled capsules at Islamabad airport

ANF arrests two, seizes narcotics filled capsules at Islamabad airport

11 August,2022 05:30 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday recovered 227 narcotics-filled capsules from the possession of two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation, ANF recovered 102 Ice-filled capsules from the possession of Kashif, going to Doha while in second operation, ANF recovered 125 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of Nabi Gul, going to Dubai.

Two cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.