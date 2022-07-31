Police says relative of PBC Secretary Ashraf Rahi involved in his murder

31 July,2022 06:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The police on Sunday said that a relative of Secretary Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Ashraf Rahi was allegedly involved in his murder.

The police said that Ashraf Rahi allegedly deposited the jewellery of his relative Bilal in a bank locker and later the victim allegedly drew the precious metal from the locker and handed fake jewellery to his relative.

“The suspect got irritated after being handed fake jewellery and killed Ashraf Rahi along with his accomplices,” they said.

The lawyer was gunned down in the Badami Bagh neighbourhood of Lahore. Two armed motorcyclists ambushed his car when he was going back home from his office, located at Fane Road, and sprayed him with a volley of bullets. Rahi died on the spot.

