LAHORE (Dunya News) – A firing incident took place in which an Allama Iqbal Medical College official was targeted and three persons were injured, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by Dunya News, two security guards are trying to get a hold on the employee who was firing at the official, but the shooter seems to be determined.

As per sources, the three injured have been shifted to the hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.