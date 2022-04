The value of the seized drugs in the global market is about 90 million rupees.



KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Navy has seized one thousand kilogram of hashish during a successful anti-narcotics operation.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, PNS Shamsheer participated in the operation.

The value of the seized drugs in the global market is about 90 million rupees.

The Spokesperson said the successful operation against drug trafficking is the result of effective surveillance of Pakistan Navy in the Sea.