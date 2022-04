Unidentified persons fired shots at an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) constable here at Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Unidentified persons fired shots at an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) constable here at Dera Ismail Khan, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to the police sources, the constable known as Asif Zaib succumbed to his injuries.

The police further revealed that they have filed a case against the unidentified persons and investigation is underway.