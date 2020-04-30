Three killed over land dispute in Faisalabad

Three people were killed when firing started between opponents over dispute of land

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Three people were killed when firing started between opponents over dispute of land in the Nishatabad police station jurisdiction, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two of the victims were brothers who were identified as Wajahat and Nawazish whereas the third victim was their cousin who was identified as Imran.

As per sources, the mourners of the deceased have staged a protest against the murder of their family members and have blocked the Sargodha road.