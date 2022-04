Amidst domestic dispute, a cruel mother on Saturday killed her own minor girl, aged eight months

Police said it moved to the spot soon after receiving report, at the Jinnah Road area of Gujranwala. Suspect has been taken to police custody.

Revealing the details, police said mother Khadija had quarreled with husband Nabeel, and later choked her own minor daughter to death.