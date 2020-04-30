Intoxicated son kills five including mother, father in Lahore

Lahore (Dunya News) – Five people were killed by their own son as a result of a firing incident that broke out at College Road located in Town Ship area of the provincial capital of Punjab, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the shooter was under the influence of ICE drug and has been identified as Abid who fired upon his own family and in-laws resulting in five deaths.

The rescue personnel revealed that among the five deceased were two men and three women who were the killer’s father, nephew, mother, sister and his aunt.

According to sources, the police and rescue teams reached the location of the crime after locals informed them about the incident.

The police personnel told that they have arrested the suspect Abid from the crime scene.

While the rescue official revealed that the victims have been shifted to the hospital and further inquiry is underway.