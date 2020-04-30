Intelligence agencies, police arrest wanted terrorist from Karachi

Arrested terrorist had also worked among the top tier five commanders of the terrorist organization

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An alleged terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban has been arrested by a joint operation of police and Intelligence agencies from Gizri area of the port city, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the suspect was involved in attacks on the Frontier Corps (FC) and Pakistan Army, moreover the security forces, while arresting him, seized huge amount of weapons and hand grenade from the terrorist.

The police officials told that the arrested terrorist had also worked among the top tier five commanders of the terrorist organization.