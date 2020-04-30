The fight broke out between the neighbors on tying the animals in the street

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The police official who got injured at Ravi Road area of the provincial capital, during the firing of his neighbors succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) the fight broke out between the neighbors on tying the animals in the street in which the suspects hurled threats and opened fire on the victims.

As per details, the deceased has been identified as Usman whereas his brother Ahsan and the third injured Aqeel are both still under treatment at Mayo hospital.

Moreover, the suspects fled the crime scene and none of them have yet been arrested.