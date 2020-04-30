Lahore: 2 dacoits killed in alleged encounter

Two robbers were killed in the cross fire between the Dolphin force and them.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An alleged police encounter took place near Shaukat Khanum Hospital of the Provincial Capital of Punjab, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

The sources also told that one Dolphin force’s official and a passerby were shot by the suspects who are said to be in critical condition.

It needs mentioning here that a huge police contingent reached the spot and started investigation whereas the rescue teams also reached the crime scene and provided first aid to the injured before shifting them to the hospital.