Influential people torture youth in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – A youth was tortured by influential people in the area of Pindi Rawan area near Mandi Bahauddin, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the accused can be seen beating the victim with sticks and hunters in public. The influential people made a video of the torture too and uploaded it on social media.

After the video made rounds on the media, the District Police Officer (DPO) Anwar Saeed took notice of the incident and filed a case against those involved in this heinous crime.