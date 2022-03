A dead body of a child found in the fields in Ferozewala area located near Lahore

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – A dead body of a child found in the fields in Ferozewala area located near Lahore, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the victim who was identified as Sufyan, died because his throat was slit with a sharp object.

According to the police personnel, this is the second body of deceased children they have recovered from the fields in one month.