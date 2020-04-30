Fake police official arrested in Karachi

Police arrested a mastermind of an imposter gang who used to disguise themselves as police officers

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police arrested a mastermind of an imposter gang who used to disguise themselves as police officers and rob citizens in Karachi, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the arrested gang leader has been identified as Zahid who has looted many foreigners including a Chinese citizen who was robbed near Teen Talwar and another foreign tourist was looted at Sea View areas of the port city.

As per the police official, the gang comprised of four people and the arrested suspect was also a driver on online private transport companies.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South revealed that the law enforcing agency has seized a police uniform and a walky-talky and recovered 400 American dollars and 27000 rupees from the arrested person.

SSP South also told that a case has been registered against the arrested and further inquiry is under way.