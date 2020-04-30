Wedding guests kill rice cracker seller, leave body on floor enjoying food.

PATTOKI (Dunya News) – A rice cracker (papar) seller on Tuesday was killed by guests at a wedding ceremony in Pattoki district of Kasur.

Rice cracker seller named Ashraf died on spot after becoming a victim of violence of guests at a wedding in a private wedding hall.

According to the police, the victim while selling rice crackers even used to collect money that people throw out as a tradition on weddings. In the mentioned incident he was caught and beaten terribly by the people attending the wedding as they called him to be a pickpocket. Ashraf was so brutally beaten that he died on the spot and they dragged his body inside the wedding hall.

It crossed all levels of cruelty when the guests and the wedding hall staff got busy with enjoying food, while the dead body was there left on the floor.

City Police reached the spot and took the body into custody. Meanwhile, the rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattoki for postmortem. After the completion of autopsy of the deceased, samples have been sent to Lahore laboratory to find out the cause of death.

Police also arrested the manager of the wedding hall and started preliminary investigation. The heirs of the victim who lost his life due to violence, rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information.

A case was registered against the unidentified persons who were in the wedding under the provisions of murder in the suit of the victim’s brother.

Following the notices of Punjab Chief Minister and IG Punjab, police in different areas of Kasur have also arrested 12 persons involved in the wedding and they are being further investigated.

The deceased was buried in his native village Jagowala. The heirs have protested and demanded strict action against the accused.

