SHO, two other cops injured as citizen opens fire in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A citizen opened fire at the police unit in Sharafi Goth area of Karachi, which resulted in injuring Station House Officer (SHO) and two other police officials, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the suspect was identified as Majeed who succumbed to his injuries caused by the retaliatory fire of the police.

A police official told that the accused got seriously injured and died while the police was shifting him to the hospital.

The official further told that they have collected evidence from the crime scene and investigation is under way.