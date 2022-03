GUJRANWALA – (Dunya News) - A pregnant woman lost her life after being shot during a wedding ceremony.

The incident took place during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Gujranwala police station Dhale area. A pregnant woman Nigina Bibi became a victim of the firing.

According to the police, it was the wedding of a young man named Adnan where his friends were firing and the groom’s cousin sister was shot dead. A case was registered against the accused and an investigation has been launched.