PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled a currency smuggling bid in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and arrested eleven suspects, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the FIA arrested eight passengers and three agents from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport who were involved in smuggling currency from Pakistan.

According to the FIA officials, they recovered 2,67,000 riyal and 1,40,000 rupees from the arrested suspects in two different operations.