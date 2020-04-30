Man kills father in Karachi

Man died in Gulshan Iqbal's Block eleven area of the port city after his own son fired shots at him

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Man died in Gulshan Iqbal’s Block eleven area of the port city after his own son fired shots at him, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the deceased identified as Bashir Ahmad’s whose body has been shifted to the hospital after rescue teams reached the area.

Police has filed a case and further investigation is under way.

In another incident in Korangi, area of Karachi, two robbers were arrested in injured condition by the police after an exchange of fire between the police and the dacoits.