KARACHI (Dunya News) – A youth died after falling from the roof of his residence in Liaqatabad area of Karachi, Dunya News reported on Friday.

The father of the deceased accuses a police officer Amir of pushing his son from the roof of the five floor building.

Whereas, the police claims that they went to the residence of the deceased to record his statement when he went to the roof and jumped.

It merits mention here that the deceased had married the girl of his choice recently.