Lady Polio Health Worker shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A lady Polio Health Worker was shot dead on her way back home from work.

Lady Polio Health Worker Iqra was going home from work, when unidentified individuals opened fire at her near Ghari Hamza. She got severely injured and died on the way to hospital.

Police shifted the body for postmortem. The Police also recovered a pistol used in the incident from the scene and started gathering more evidences. While a search operation is underway in the area, no arrests have been made so far.

