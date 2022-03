The encounter has taken place in the domain of Hali Road Police Station.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Two dacoits have been killed in an alleged encounter with the police.

The encounter has taken place in the domain of Hali Road Police Station. The two dacoits who have been killed were identified as Noor-ul-Islam and Saleem Chirya.

According to police, more than 30 cases of robbery, police encounters and murder have been registered against them. Further investigation has been launched, while the bodies of the dacoits were moved to Civil Hospital.