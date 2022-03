Nine people shot dead after a firing incident broke out between Junejo and Kalhorro tribes

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – Nine people shot dead after a firing incident broke out between Junejo and Kalhorro tribes in a village near Madiji.

According to details, rocket launchers were also used in the fight.

Police reached the area and handled the situation upon receiving information about the mishap.

The police personnel revealed that the firing started on dispute of agricultural land.

Additional police officers have been deployed in the area.