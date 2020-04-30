Police kill suspect involved in Athar Mateen murder case

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Suspect involved in murder of senior journalist Athar Mateen killed in a joint operation carried out by Karachi police and Shahdadkot police.

According to details, suspect identified as Anwar Barohi was shot dead during an exchange of fire. Police officials told that 13 cases registered against the suspect.

It merits mention here that, the security personnel carried out forensic of bullet shell that were recovered from the crime scene where Athar Mateen was murdered.

Police sources told that the shell was not matched with any incident reported in the past. Data of suspects involved in motorcycle theft and selling has also been taken, they added.

Earlier, senior journalist Athar Mateen, who was working as a producer in a private news channel, shot dead over trying to save a citizen from robbery bid in North Nazimabad, area of Karachi.

Two robbers were looting a local at gunpoint when, in an attempt to prevent the mugging, Athar Mateen smashed his car into robbers’ bike.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) central told that the robbers opened fire at the producer’s car that resulted in his death on the spot. The suspects fled the scene after robbing another man, he added.

The SSP further told that the police had sealed the area and investigation teams were busy collecting evidence from the crime scene.

He told that gunmen also left their motorbike on the spot over some fault and escaped the scene after snatching another bike from a citizen.