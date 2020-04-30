FIA arrests gang member involved in blackmailing men

FIA on Tuesday exposed a gang involved in blackmailing youth by acquiring their immoral videos.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday exposed a gang involved in blackmailing youth by acquiring their immoral videos.

According to details, FIA has arrested the gang’s leader from Sukkur and seized a huge number of videos from his possession.

Additional Director FIA Cyber Crime Wing Imran Riaz said that Lal Gul used fake female id’s on various social media platforms and acquired videos from young men.

Afterwards, Lal Gul used to get 20 to 30 thousand rupees by blackmailing the victims, he further said.

The agency is conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang, the official told.