LAHORE (Dunya News) – 1.9million rupees worth gold stolen from the luggage of a passenger enroute to Lahore from Karachi on a flight of private airline company.

According to details, three persons who worked at the airport were arrested while the gold was also recovered.

The police officials told that a case has been registered and further interrogation from the arrested persons is underway.