PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Motorways and Chamkani Police in a joint operation and foiled a smuggling attempt being carried out on a motorcycle.

The police official told that they have seized twenty 12-bore Kalashnikov rifles and 60 pistols that were hidden in a white sack.

The police spokesperson further told that the smugglers left their motorbike and fled the scene.