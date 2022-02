The criminals also opened fire on the police contingent.

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – A Station House Officer (SHO) and three others were shot dead in clash between two groups over land.

According to details, the police reached the place of incident after receiving report of exchange of fire between two armed groups.

The criminals also opened fire on the police team and SHO of Mirzapur Police Station Abdul Hameed received martyrdom.