1.260 kilograms of Heroin (ice) seized by Airport Security Force (ASF) at the Peshawar airport.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – 1.260 kilograms of ice seized by Airport Security Force (ASF) at the Peshawar airport.

As per spokesperson of ASF, the passenger who was identified as Saddam Khan, had a flight to Bahrain and the drugs were very professionally hidden inside his bag.

The ASF further told that the accused has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the seized drugs for further investigation.