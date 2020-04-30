Model Town prisoners escape: police arrests 6 of the 11 absconders

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police have arrested 6 of the 11 absconders who escaped from the Model Town district courts lock-up, SSP Lahore operations told.

Earlier, 12 under-trial prisoners with criminal record escaped from the Model Town district courts lock-up when a total of 166 prisoners were brought for hearing of cases in prison vans from Kot Lakhpat and Central Jail to the Model Town courts.

The arrested prisoners who escaped are identified as Ahmed, Haider, Faisal, Pervez, Javed, and Ahsan.

According to SSP Lahore operations, raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining five.

Moreover, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prisoners Escort Lahore from service on escape of the under-trial prisoners.

IGP also directed the CCPO to ensure arrest of all the absconders as soon as possible and bring them to justice.