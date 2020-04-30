Nazim Jokhio murder case: Six accused including Jam Owais transferred to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI (Dunya News) - According to sources, the six accused including Pakistan People s Party (PPP) MPA Jam Owais will be produced before the court again on December 2 in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

In recent hearing, the Malir court has ordered that all the accused be arrested and jailed.The court further ordered to present challan in the court.

After the challan, it will be decided whether to include the provisions of terrorism in the case or not, the court said.

Murder case

A man was allegedly killed by influential persons few days ago after he stopped them from hunting and recording video of their antic.

The victim was identified as Nazim Jokhio, whose funeral prayer has been offered in Goth Salaar Jokhio.

The body was found near Memon Goth area of Malir in Karachi.

According to the family, Nazim Jokhio had made a video of the fight between two parties and uploaded it on social media which went viral.

After the video came to light, the influential man invited Nazim Jokhio to his house in Malir.

The victim’s brother had told the police that the accused has strong links with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members and put pressure for the deletion of the viral video. He said that Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death during the talks.

However, upon resistance Nazim Jokhio was kidnapped and killed at Jam house.

On the other hand, police officials said that the postmortem of the body was done at Jinnah Hospital.

According to sources, the police recorded the initial statement of the victim’s brother and arrested two guards named Haider and Mir Ali for further investigations.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the incident gave directions to the police to file the case.

FIR against PPP MPA Jam Awais Jokhio for torturing to death Nazim Jokhio, father of four, for trying to prevent Arab hunters from illegal hunting was registered.