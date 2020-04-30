TikToker Ayesha Akram blames Rambo for uploading videos on social media

LAHORE (Dunya News) – TikToker Ayesha Akram has blamed her associate Rambo for uploading the videos uploaded on social media.

According to the sources, a key progress has been made in Greater Iqbal Park tragedy.

Ayesha Akram had approached the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her immoral videos uploaded on social media. She also recorded her statement with the FIA.

In her statement, Ayesha Akram said that Rambo along with his gang blackmailed her by using video. She also said she has paid Rs one million to Rambo as he has been blackmailing her but failed to provide any proof to the FIA.

The sources also said that Ayesha has blamed Rambo for the videos uploaded on social media and said that Rambo along with his colleagues blackmailed her.

In her statement, Ayesha Akram did not present any evidence of blackmailing to the FIA while the FIA Cyber Crime Circle has started an investigation in the light of TikToker’s statement.

Earlier in an application submitted to FIA, the female TikToker has requested the cybercrime wing to take action against the 13-member gang allegedly involved in leaking her obscene videos.