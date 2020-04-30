Intizar murder case: Two ACLC officials sentenced to death

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi sentenced two Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials to death in the Intizar murder case.

The court awarded death sentences to Daniyal and Bilal Rasheed. While inspector Tariq Rahim among other accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs0.2 million on the five accused in the murder case while a policeman Ghulam Abbas was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

It may be recalled that Intezar Ahmed, 19, was allegedly murdered by policemen in the upmarket DHA neighbourhood in Karachi on January 13, 2018.

According to his father Ishtiaq Ahmed, his son had left the house to eat out with his friends but was later brutally murdered. He claimed that his son’s murder was pre-planned.

Eight policemen belonging to the Anti-Car Lifting Cell — Tariq Rahim, Tariq Mehmood, Azhar Ahsan, Shahid, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal Rasheed and Ghulam Abbas — went to trial on a charge of murder.

The case had been registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, at the Darakhshan police station. The investigation of the case was carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department.