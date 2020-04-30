Police sources said that the accused managed to escape from the scene.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three real brothers were shot dead over a minor dispute in the jurisdiction of Shahdara Police Station in Lahore on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz Zeeshan, Masood and Tahir Mahmood. A passer-by, identified as 55-year-old Asghar, also sustained bullet wounds in the incident.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodied to mortuary while the injured person was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and DIG Operations Lahore Chaudhary took notice of the incident and directed to arrest the culprits behind the triple murder.

