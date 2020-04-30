Startling revelations: Another audiotape of Ayesha Akram-Rambo surfaces

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Another alleged audiotape between the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment victim female Tiktoker Ayesha Akram and her friend Rambo has reportedly surfaced.

According to the sources, after the audio and video on the incident of harassing in Greater Iqbal Park went viral, now another audio has surfaced in which Ayesha Akram was allegedly convinced by Rambo to visit the Greater Iqbal Park.

In their alleged telephonic conversation, Rambo urged Ayesha Akram to visit Minar-e-Pakistan. “If you come to Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, then your value will be increased. You will get hounour there and there will be no issue of security,” Rambo assured the female Tiktoker.

In the audio, Rambo says that you have to come wearing a frock, to which Ayesha replies that I know the honor you have bestowed on me first, I will wear dress on the occasion according to the 14th August or Independence Day.

On the other hand, Ayesha Akram has a special meeting with the DIG investigation in which Ayesha Akram presented the audio of the main accused Rambo to the IG.

The DIG investigation said that Ayesha Akram has unveiled the truth by helping the police. “Ayesha was molested on Independence Day and she had not done anything by herself. She should not be interrogated while the plan has been made to take the accused to their logical ends.”