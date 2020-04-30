Doctor arrested for making objectionable videos of nurses, lady doctors

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A doctor who accused of filming objectionable videos of nurses and lady doctors in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital has been arrested on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a doctor accused of recording immoral videos of female doctors by intoxicating them.

The doctor was arrested over blackmailing female doctors and nurses by using her objectionable videos and photos.

FIA officials have recovered 50 objectionable videos of nurses and lady doctors from the doctor s mobile while a case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been underway.