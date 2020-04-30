KP food authority accelerates crackdown in Mardan, recovers 1,400 kgs of adulterated jaggery

PESHAWAR (Dunya news) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food authority accelerated a crackdown in Mardan and recovered more than 1,400 kgs of adulterated jaggery(gurh).

The crackdown against adulteration mafia was launched on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority.

During the crackdown it was discovered that sugar and various unhealthy chemicals were added to the jaggery to increase its quantity.

Two persons involved in the act have been arrested, the authority told.

As part of the drive, the authority s teams inspected restaurants and hotels in Mardan and fined several.

The teams inspected production units of several hotels, grocery stores and bakeries in Mardan and warning notices were issued to those who did not improve food preparation.

Likewise, huge quantity of substandard spices were discarded in the district, the authority s team also inspected bakeries and sealed five bakeries on violation

Moreover, the team caught 250 kilograms of substandard sweets and rotten eggs.

The authority’s team disposed off unhealthy items.