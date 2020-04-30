Married woman raped after being called to fake job interview in Lahore



LAHORE (Dunya news) - A married woman was raped after being called to fake job interview in Sundar.

According to the sources, accused Rana Arif lured the woman with a job offer and called her for interview at a private place in a posh area. The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

An FIR has been lodged with the police of the concerned area against the accused by Mohammad Saif ur Rehman, who is the husband of victim.

The victim claimed that the accused tempted her with a good job opportunity and later raped her by taking her to private premises instead of an official location which she was told of earlier.

The accused, reportedly, ran away after committing the heinous crime. The respective police department is in search of the criminal and further investigations are underway.