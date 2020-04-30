Lahore Police seize car whose driver committed 72 traffic violations

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore traffic police seized a car whose driver had committed 72 traffic violations.

As per details, the driver had broken traffic signals 50 times and was caught overspeeding 19 times. He also violated one-way traffic rules one time.

According to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, the vehicle was impounded at the police station, the vehicle will be handed over on submission of dues, while the papers of more than 21,000 non-paying challan vehicles were also seized.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi further said that 17 teams of traffic police are also taking action against non-paying challan vehicles while devices and printers have also been provided to traffic wardens.

