KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Navy and Customs have seized 5400 bottles of liquor during an operation at sea.

According to spokesperson of Pak Navy, an intelligence based operation was carried out near Kund Malir beach.

The seized items are worth more than 75 million rupees in the international market.

The spokesperson further said that successful operation was result of effective monitoring of the sea by Pakistan Navy.