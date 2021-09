Criminals managed to fled the scene after the robbery.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Robbers have looted petrol pump in Mugalpura area of provincial capital of Punjab.

According to details, motorcycle riding robbers looted cashier of a petrol pump in premises of Mughalpura police station.

CCTV footage, obtained by Dunya News, showed that criminals started aerial firing after the robbery and fled the scene.